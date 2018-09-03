A Waterloo call centre agent accused of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl will remain behind bars after his bid for bail – heard before magistrate Irfaan Khalil - was denied on Monday.

The man is accused of raping the girl and then stabbing her‚ allegedly at his home north of Durban‚ in July. The weeks spent in custody appear to be taking their toll on the 26-year-old who sat dishevelled in the dock of the Verulam Magistrate's Court. He has‚ since his first appearance in July‚ developed sores on his neck. Neither the man nor the victim can be named.

His attorney‚ Rajendra Khimchand Nathalal‚ told the court that the state’s case was weak‚ homing in on the heavy reliance on two child witnesses as the foundation of its criminal prosecution.

“There is no forensic DNA evidence implicating the accused‚ and in respect of the photographs which form part of the state’s exhibits [which show blood in his home]‚ they are not in a position to indicate whose blood is it‚” Nathalal said.