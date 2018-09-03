South Africa

Police investigate fatal ambulance crash

03 September 2018 - 11:31 By Jeff Wicks
One person died after an ambulance crashed into a car in Durban on September 2, 2018.
A man was killed when an ambulance hit a car on Brickhill Road in Sydenham on Sunday night.

Paramedics at the scene reported that a private ambulance had been rushing to a scene of an accident. It is understood that the ambulance and the car collided at a junction. The force of impact sent the vehicle spinning off the road.

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that medics found the driver of the car trapped in the mangled wreckage.

“He had sustained severe trauma as a result of the collision and sadly died at the scene‚” he said.

The medics in the ambulance declined treatment. Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said police would investigate the incident.

“We can confirm the incident that took place where an ambulance and light motor vehicle collided. A 29-year-old man was certified dead at the scene. A case of culpable homicide was opened at Mayville police station for investigation‚” she said.

