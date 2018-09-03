A man who was part of a gang that allegedly hijacked and fatally shot Johannesburg advocate Mandla Zulu appeared briefly in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The man‚ who has yet to plead‚ goes on trial on Tuesday.

According to the indictment‚ he hijacked Zulu‚ who was driving a Range Rover‚ and his wife‚ Ntombikayise Zulu‚ on May 30 last year. Zulu tried to reverse the car‚ but was shot through the door during the incident in Bryanston.

He then tried to run‚ but was chased and caught by one of the accused’s companions‚ who brought him back to the car.

“The accused and his companions then drove around the neighbourhood with the couple in the vehicle. The deceased was robbed of his watch‚ cellphone and the aforesaid motor vehicle‚” read the indictment.

The couple was dropped off outside a house in Lonehill‚ north of Johannesburg.

Zulu died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At the time‚ former police minister Fikile Mbalula warned drivers of Range Rovers to watch out for criminals who were targeting the vehicles.

After the incident‚ Gift Shakoane SC‚ chairperson of the Duma Nokwe Group of Advocates‚ of which Zulu was a member and deputy chairperson‚ said: “He was everybody’s person. He was a man of various intellects. He was in business and was also an advocate. He was vocal on matters of transformation. He wanted to see everybody become a somebody. He was a great asset.”