South Africa

Alleged Range Rover hijacker in court over death of Johannesburg advocate

03 September 2018 - 13:20 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A man involved in the fatal hijacking of advocate Mandla Zulu appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.
A man involved in the fatal hijacking of advocate Mandla Zulu appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A man who was part of a gang that allegedly hijacked and fatally shot Johannesburg advocate Mandla Zulu appeared briefly in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The man‚ who has yet to plead‚ goes on trial on Tuesday.

According to the indictment‚ he hijacked Zulu‚ who was driving a Range Rover‚ and his wife‚ Ntombikayise Zulu‚ on May 30 last year. Zulu tried to reverse the car‚ but was shot through the door during the incident in Bryanston.

He then tried to run‚ but was chased and caught by one of the accused’s companions‚ who brought him back to the car.

“The accused and his companions then drove around the neighbourhood with the couple in the vehicle. The deceased was robbed of his watch‚ cellphone and the aforesaid motor vehicle‚” read the indictment.

The couple was dropped off outside a house in Lonehill‚ north of Johannesburg.

Zulu died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At the time‚ former police minister Fikile Mbalula warned drivers of Range Rovers to watch out for criminals who were targeting the vehicles.

After the incident‚ Gift Shakoane SC‚ chairperson of the Duma Nokwe Group of Advocates‚ of which Zulu was a member and deputy chairperson‚ said: “He was everybody’s person. He was a man of various intellects. He was in business and was also an advocate. He was vocal on matters of transformation. He wanted to see everybody become a somebody. He was a great asset.”

MORE:

WATCH | Brave granny rams into dumbstruck armed hijackers

Video footage of a group of armed criminals attempting to hijack a woman in her drive way has emerged on social media.
News
2 hours ago

Hijacked taxi driver's nightmare journey

An Uber driver lay bleeding in his car after being stabbed in the stomach during a nightmare journey in Johannesburg.
News
14 days ago

Two suspects arrested after attempted hijacking

Two suspects‚ one of whom was wounded after allegedly pointing a firearm at police‚ were arrested in the Cape Town township of Lwandle in the early ...
News
23 days ago

Most read

  1. Donation of luxury 4x4s to help save baby rhinos South Africa
  2. 6 quotes from Phumla Williams on emotional abuse‚ drugs‚ nightmares and Zuma's ... South Africa
  3. No 'fake food' found after inspections at 470 shops in SA South Africa
  4. 400 early birds apply for 2019 NSFAS bursaries South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X