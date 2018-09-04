South Africa

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg

04 September 2018 - 10:43 By Timeslive
Metrorail workers are pictured on the scene where two trains collided on September 4, 2018, near the Booysens train station in Johannesburg. Over 100 commuters were injured in the incident.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Two passenger trains collided at the Eloff extension in Selby‚ south of Johannesburg‚ injuring about 100 people early on Tuesday.

ER24 paramedics‚ along with other emergency services‚ arrived on the scene to find both trains upright and on the tracks.

“Numerous people had already climbed off of the train and were walking around the scene. Emergency services set up a triage area and began to assess the patients‚” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Approximately 100 patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately‚ no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by several services to nearby hospitals.”

