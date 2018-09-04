South Africa

Gunmen steal R30‚000 from Musgrave bank customer

04 September 2018 - 12:49 By Jeff Wicks
The men armed with rifles escaped with R30,000.
The men armed with rifles escaped with R30,000.
Image: iStock

Heavily armed men made off with R30‚000 in a daylight heist on the steps of a bank in Musgrave‚ Durban‚ on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that a 62-year-old man had been on his way to a bank on Musgrave Road when he found himself surrounded by gunmen.

“The suspects grabbed the bag with an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene. A case of robbery has been opened for investigation‚” she said.

No arrests had yet been made.

A police source with knowledge of the investigation said that the gang had escaped with R30‚000.

He added that the men had been wearing balaclavas and were armed with rifles.

MORE:

Security guard killed while trying to stop Jo’burg robbers

Police are tracing a firearm left at the scene of a robbery-turned murder in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday afternoon to see whether it has been ...
News
3 days ago

Pretoria police foil bank-following robbery

Police in Pretoria have foiled a bank-following a robbery‚ arresting five suspects and recovering a vehicle allegedly linked to a previous business ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Rolex gang strikes outside Sandton hotel

The Rolex gang has struck again.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Pikitup explains why refuse has not been picked up in Joburg South Africa
  2. Fiery start to Pacific summit with China walkout, NZ media bust World
  3. WATCH | Mom dunks toddler son in toilet in 'rage' World
  4. Victim of Denel munitions plant blast was about to become a cop South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
X