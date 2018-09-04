Heavily armed men made off with R30‚000 in a daylight heist on the steps of a bank in Musgrave‚ Durban‚ on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that a 62-year-old man had been on his way to a bank on Musgrave Road when he found himself surrounded by gunmen.

“The suspects grabbed the bag with an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene. A case of robbery has been opened for investigation‚” she said.

No arrests had yet been made.

A police source with knowledge of the investigation said that the gang had escaped with R30‚000.

He added that the men had been wearing balaclavas and were armed with rifles.