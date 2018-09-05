Police are investigating a case of house robbery - and attempted murder - after a homeowner shot and wounded a house robbery suspect in Cape St Francis.

Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that at around 2.45am on Wednesday (today)‚ five men allegedly armed with crowbars and knives forced open the lounge window of the house.

A couple inside the house was attacked‚ and during a scuffle‚ a homeowner managed to get hold of his licenced firearm‚ said the police sergeant.

He shot and wounded one of the suspects.