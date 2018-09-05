Homeowner shoots robber, four others flee
Police are investigating a case of house robbery - and attempted murder - after a homeowner shot and wounded a house robbery suspect in Cape St Francis.
Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that at around 2.45am on Wednesday (today)‚ five men allegedly armed with crowbars and knives forced open the lounge window of the house.
A couple inside the house was attacked‚ and during a scuffle‚ a homeowner managed to get hold of his licenced firearm‚ said the police sergeant.
He shot and wounded one of the suspects.
"The other four suspects fled the scene‚ and the wounded suspect ran a short distance but fell near the driveway.
"At the scene‚ police recovered a crowbar‚ cable ties and two stolen cell phones‚ of which one was in possession of the suspect."
The homeowner sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. His wife was unhurt.
The injured suspect (aged 26) was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.
"Police are hot on the heels of the other four suspects‚ who managed to flee the scene‚" said Nkohli.