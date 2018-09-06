South Africa

Mother undergoes operation to repair injuries after giraffe attack

06 September 2018 - 11:39 By Timeslive
Katy Williams with her husband Sam and their son Finn.
Katy Williams with her husband Sam and their son Finn.
Image: Supplied by family

Doctors finished operating in the early hours of Thursday morning on a mother who sustained multiple injuries‚ along with her son‚ after being attacked by a giraffe in Limpopo.

Dr Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and three-year-old Finn‚ were seriously injured by the female giraffe‚ which had recently given birth to a calf‚ at the Blyde Wildlife Estate outside Hoedspruit on Monday.

Dr Sam Williams confirmed in an update on Thursday that several doctors had operated on his wife at Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital in Johannesburg.

“The operation to attend to multiple injuries sustained during the attack from the giraffe was completed during the early hours of this morning. Dr Sam Williams would like to thank all doctors and medical personal from the hospital for their efforts to give his wife and son the best chance to heal‚” said a statement by the family’s lawyer‚ Marina Botha from Botha & Lovegrove Incorporated.

“Both mother and son are still in a critical but stable condition. The family said that they have decided to take one day at a time and to remain positive.”

Husband speaks about giraffe attack that left wife‚ son 'critical'

A mother and her three-year-old son are in a critical but stable condition after being attacked by a giraffe on a wildlife estate in Limpopo.
News
1 day ago

Giraffe tramples mom and 3-year-old on Limpopo farm

In a freak accident involving a giraffe‚ two people – a mother and her child – were left critically injured.
News
1 day ago

The incident happened close to the family home on the estate‚ as Williams was returning from a trail run. He managed to chase away the giraffe and his wife and son were given emergency medical treatment before being airlifted to hospital.

Finn underwent an operation during the early hours of Tuesday morning to release pressure on his brain.

Blyde Wildlife Estate manager Riaan Cilliers said earlier: “We are all in shock about this very sad incident and we assure the family that they are in our prayers."

Williams and his wife are scientists with post-doctoral experience in animal-related fields. Sam is a resident of the UK and Katy is originally from the US.

Williams said in an earlier statement that based on the information available‚ he regarded the incident as an unfortunate act of nature‚ where the giraffe saw his wife and son as a threat to her calf.

Most read

  1. Counselling for Joburg Zoo’s surviving elephant and staff after Kinkel’s death Sci-Tech
  2. Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe department of water and sanitation South Africa
  3. Sun City escapee re-arrested‚ 'friend' bust with gun used in recent murder South Africa
  4. More claims emerge about Parktown Boys sex pest’s conduct South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X