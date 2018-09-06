Doctors finished operating in the early hours of Thursday morning on a mother who sustained multiple injuries‚ along with her son‚ after being attacked by a giraffe in Limpopo.

Dr Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and three-year-old Finn‚ were seriously injured by the female giraffe‚ which had recently given birth to a calf‚ at the Blyde Wildlife Estate outside Hoedspruit on Monday.

Dr Sam Williams confirmed in an update on Thursday that several doctors had operated on his wife at Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital in Johannesburg.

“The operation to attend to multiple injuries sustained during the attack from the giraffe was completed during the early hours of this morning. Dr Sam Williams would like to thank all doctors and medical personal from the hospital for their efforts to give his wife and son the best chance to heal‚” said a statement by the family’s lawyer‚ Marina Botha from Botha & Lovegrove Incorporated.

“Both mother and son are still in a critical but stable condition. The family said that they have decided to take one day at a time and to remain positive.”