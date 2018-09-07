Three men in a black BMW almost drove over a woman they had tried to rob in her driveway in Roosevelt Park‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday afternoon.

In the video capturing the sequence of events‚ two men leave the BMW and go to a car in the driveway‚ which is on the corner of Anton van Wouw and Sidney Carter streets.

A few moments later‚ the two men run back to their vehicle‚ chased by the woman.

The woman opens the driver’s door and tries to grab something from the driver. The vehicle almost runs over her as she is seen lying on the ground.

Another motorist runs to her aid as the robbers drive away.

Suburban Crime Prevention Security director Clive Maher confirmed the incident on Friday and said the car had been spotted in the area and its occupants had attempted to commit three driveway robberies.

He said the woman in the video had not suffered serious injuries. He was not sure whether she had been robbed of anything.