South Africa

WATCH | Woman nearly run over during driveway robbery in Jo'burg

07 September 2018 - 14:55 By Ernest Mabuza

Three men in a black BMW almost drove over a woman they had tried to rob in her driveway in Roosevelt Park‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday afternoon.

In the video capturing the sequence of events‚ two men leave the BMW and go to a car in the driveway‚ which is on the corner of Anton van Wouw and Sidney Carter streets.

A few moments later‚ the two men run back to their vehicle‚ chased by the woman.

The woman opens the driver’s door and tries to grab something from the driver. The vehicle almost runs over her as she is seen lying on the ground.

Another motorist runs to her aid as the robbers drive away.

Suburban Crime Prevention Security director Clive Maher confirmed the incident on Friday and said the car had been spotted in the area and its occupants had attempted to commit three driveway robberies.

He said the woman in the video had not suffered serious injuries. He was not sure whether she had been robbed of anything. 

MORE:

WATCH | Student narrowly escapes kidnapping attempt in Johannesburg

Twenty-one-year-old Charmaine Erick screamed and fought as she was almost kidnapped in Rembrandt Park, Johannesburg, while walking home from college ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Armed gang hijacks vehicle in front of security guards

Are security guards enough to keep hijackers away? It would seem not.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Gogo allegedly beaten over beer by teen

It's been three weeks but pensioner Bacabangile Ngcobo from KwaHlabisa in northern KwaZulu-Natal is still in pain after she was allegedly assaulted ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Health department calls for police to act on sabotage at its HQ South Africa
  2. Captive-born cheetah ready to take a walk on the wild side South Africa
  3. WATCH | State capture inquiry - everything you need to know about week 3 South Africa
  4. Cash in transit van robbed in Jo’burg South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X