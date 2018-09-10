South Africa

Mugging victim doused in petrol‚ set alight

10 September 2018 - 09:28 By TimesLIVE
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

A 25-year-old man found in a critical condition told paramedics that he was mugged‚ then doused with petrol and set on fire in Ashburton‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

A passing motorist called local authorities for help after seeing the victim‚ who managed to extinguish the fire by himself‚ on Sunday afternoon.

“The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“The patient later told paramedics that he was mugged‚ doused in petrol and set alight. Fortunately‚ the man was apparently able to extinguish (the fire) himself.”

He sustained serious burns to most of his body.

READ MORE

Child critically injured after being dragged 2,5km by bakkie

A nine-year-old boy was left critically injured after being dragged behind a bakkie for approximately 2‚5km in Gauteng.
News
1 month ago

Man airlifted to hospital after being shot on farm

A man had to be airlifted to hospital after being critically wounded in a shooting incident on a farm off the R552 in Lanseria‚ north-west of ...
News
1 month ago

Security guard wounded in Dobsonville‚ Soweto

A security guard sustained a gunshot wound to the arm in Dobsonville on Thursday‚ during a cash-in-transit robbery‚ ER24 paramedics said.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Joburg traffic snarl-ups around building gutted by fire South Africa
  2. WATCH | Sani Pass snowfall captured in spectacular drone footage South Africa
  3. Kathrada Foundation slams Guptas’ ‘arrogant’ request South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE: State Capture inquiry gets underway South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X