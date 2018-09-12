Dozens of representatives from various rural and township organisations from across the country protested outside Parliament on Tuesday over land redistribution.

They included farm workers‚ labour tenants‚ restitution claimants‚ people from mining-affected communities‚ people living under the Ingonyama Trust‚ members of the inner-city occupations in Cape Town‚ and others.

Under the umbrella of the Alliance for Rural Democracy they addressed a memorandum to the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete‚ the Minister for Rural Development and Land Reform‚ the Chairperson of the Portfolio committee on Rural Development and Land Reform‚ and Chairperson of the Joint Committee on Constitutional review Vincent Smith.

The delegates wanted Smith and Mbete to address them. “We are not happy that Baleka can’t address us. We feel disrespected and invisible‚” a protester‚ Constance Mogale‚ said.

Spokesperson for Alliance David Ramohane read the memorandum of demands. “We note the failure of land reform to meet the legitimate land needs of South Africans who were dispossessed under colonial and apartheid rule” and the “increasing capture of the land reform programme by elites‚ business and traditional leaders‚” he said. “We demand an end to corruption and nepotism in the allocation of land.”