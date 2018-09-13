South Africa

Assault rifles seized in raid on home in Cape Town

13 September 2018 - 09:14 By Timeslive
The rifles and ammunition recovered by the South African Police Services.
Image: SAPS

Assault rifles‚ ammunition and explosives paraphernalia were seized when police raided a home overnight in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.

Two people were arrested for the possession of prohibited firearms‚ ammunition and explosive devices after members of the Flying Squad searched the property in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C on Wednesday night.

“Three firearms comprising an R5 assault rifle‚ an R4 assault rifle and a 9 mm pistol were confiscated‚ together with an assortment of ammunition for various calibres of firearms‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

“Two explosive wires and gunpowder were also seized as well as two bulletproof vests.”

The suspects‚ aged 22 and 36‚ will appear in court once they have been charged.

