WATCH | Choc-in-transit heist: CCTV catches 'Sugar Daddy' in the act

Several bars of 87g bar of Fruit and Nut flavoured chocolate. That is the choice of sweet treat that the Heidedal Engen garage’s chocolate thief, who has since been dubbed the “Sugar Daddy” on social media, helped himself to each and every time he walked into the Bloemfontein outlet.

On Thursday, store manager, Papi Matsa told TimesLIVE that they had caught the man and his reign of chocolate thieving was probably over.

“He came back on Sunday not knowing that all my staff was already on the lookout for him. The staff waited for him to do the same thing he always does and as soon as he was about to leave the shop, they confronted him,” said Matsa.

The embarrassed man did not utter a word. Instead, he walked back to the shelves and replaced his loot before bolting out of the shop, with customers all looking at him, Matsa said.

“Sugar Daddy’s” modus operandi was always the same.