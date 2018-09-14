Police minister Bheki Cele revealed that authorities would move to revoke the bail of Mohammed Ebrahim‚ the man accused of the murder of Miguel Louw.

Cele was speaking at a memorial service for the murdered Sydenham boy at his school‚ Rippon Road Primary‚ on Friday.

Louw had disappeared on July 17 and had last been seen in the company of Ebrahim‚ a butcher and colleague of his mother.

His decomposed body was found in Phoenix‚ a stone's throw from Ebrahim’s family home‚ last week.

The 43-year-old was arrested three days after the schoolboy vanished‚ and several days before the body was found had been remitted on bail‚ although he was never released because no one could post the R2‚500 bond.