The suspended Uber driver accused of beating 71-year-old Zalman Orlianski in an airport brawl will remain in custody until Tuesday.

Magistrate Motlalepula Mogomotsi reserved judgment on Monday afternoon in the bail application of Tebogo Makhalemele‚ who now stands accused of murdering Orlianski after he died in hospital after the altercation at OR Tambo International Airport.

State Prosecutor Alex Nkosi told the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court that the state was opposed to Makhalemele being released on bail.

"We heard from the [investigating officer] how [Makhalemele] continued to attack an elderly man‚ even when he was helpless. The applicant punched the deceased more than 15 times‚" Nkosi told the court.

He said bail must be denied‚ adding that the deceased‚ an elderly man‚ was viciously attacked at a national key point.