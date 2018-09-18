Two women carrying devices to thwart metal detectors in store entrances have been arrested after a months-long shoplifting spree at Cape Town malls.

Police said the women‚ aged 37 and 46‚ were nabbed on Monday at a mall in Plumstead with the help of licence-plate recognition cameras and neighbourhood watch patrollers.

The alarm was triggered when the women’s dark grey car was seen in the area‚ and they were arrested as they left the mall‚ where the anchor tenant is a Pick n Pay.

“The suspects were found with home-made devices to deflect metal detectors at the exit points of the store as well as various food consumables that could not be accounted for by means of proof of purchase‚” said Constable Zak Marais‚ of Diep River police station.

Police searched the women’s car and found food and clothing stolen from nearby shopping centres.