Power 98.7 fires JJ Tabane as ‘Power Perspective’ host

Radio station Power 98.7 on Tuesday confirmed that JJ Tabane has been removed as host of the ‘Power Perspective’ show.

The decision comes after Tabane was suspended earlier in the month after his name was mentioned during the ongoing inquiry into alleged state capture.

At the time‚ the station said that it wanted to investigate allegations “which were raised within the context of the ongoing debate around state capture‚ linking him to alleged improper conduct emanating from his association with former minister Faith Muthambi”.

It accused Tabane of making pronouncements on the situation on ‘Power Perspective’ that he had not made to station bosses during an earlier meeting - and this with him having “assured the station manager that he had made full disclosure of all material facts pertaining to the matter”.

In Monday’s statement, station manager Bob Mabena said that the decision came after the station promised to apply its mind to the matter.