The department of environmental affairs (DEA) welcomed the arrest of six men linked to an alleged “massive trafficking” syndicate of rhino horn from South African wildlife reserves to Asia.

Departmental spokesperson Albi Modise said: “We hope these arrests will have a serious impact on poaching within Mpumalanga‚ particularly the Kruger National Park and neighbouring towns‚ and the smuggling of rhino horn to Gauteng and the Far East.”

The suspects‚ aged between 30 and 56‚ include two alleged syndicate leaders‚ one right-hand man‚ two current police officers and a former cop. They were arrested on Tuesday in Mpumalanga by a high-level team tracking the criminal supply chain of poached rhinos within the Kruger National Park‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng and other private or state-owned reserves.

“The syndicate members allegedly ran poaching groups with the support of corrupt police officials as well as authorities from the private game farms‚” Hawks spokesperson brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

The police confiscated luxury vehicles‚ motorbikes‚ trucks‚ an undisclosed amount of money‚ animal skins‚ suspected stolen items‚ including trailers‚ generators and various electronic equipment‚ as well as properties during the raids.