South Africa

Light aircraft crash leaves two critically injured

19 September 2018 - 13:53 By Timeslive
ER24 paramedics‚ along with the provincial services‚ arrived on the scene to find the burning and smouldering wreckage of the aircraft in the field.
Image: ER24 EMS via Twitter

Two men were critically injured in a light aircraft crash at an airfield in Bethlehem in the Free State on Wednesday morning‚ paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics‚ along with the provincial services‚ arrived on the scene to find the burning and smouldering wreckage of the aircraft in the field. Two men were found lying a short distance away‚ after they had been helped by the community‚ ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Paramedics assessed the two men and found that they had sustained numerous burn wounds over most of their bodies‚ leaving them in a serious condition.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ they were transported by ER24 and Provincial Services to Mediclinic Hoogland for further treatment‚” he said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” Meiring added.

