Police launch investigation into k-word rant against Ramaphosa

Police have launched a high-level investigation into a social media racist rant by convicted Durban fraudster and former local councillor Kessie Nair against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said police were aware of the "offensive video that is circulating on social media platforms".

"We view the allegations in a very serious light and detectives at the office of the Acting Provincial Commissioner have opened an inquiry for further investigation‚" said Naicker.

Since uploading it on Tuesday‚ Nair’s Facebook post and video has gone viral.

Meanwhile Chatsworth community activist Brandon Pillay opened a case of hate speech and crimen injuria against Nair at the Bayview police station on Wednesday.

Pillay said the video "is deeply disturbing and this kind of destructive behaviour must be stopped in its tracks".

He added the video was an "attention-seeking stunt designed to create outrage and racial division".