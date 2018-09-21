South Africa

Cold, hard crash: lawyers are a pain in the assets, says RAF

21 September 2018 - 07:00 By Bongani Fuzile
The Road Accident Fund is on the drive across the country to educate vehicle accident victims on how to claim compensation directly from the RAF instead of through third parties, such as attorneys.
Image: 123RF/Pradono Kusumo

The Road Accident Fund is putting some of the blame for its perilous financial situation at the door of lawyers “dragging the claims process through court”.

A large number of attachment orders (more than 50,500) from lawyers demanding payments for accident victims has been received by the cash-strapped RAF in the past three financial years.

Because of “insufficient cash flow” the RAF finds itself facing challenges where sheriffs of the court inundate it with court orders as they try to attach its property for claims totalling billions.

