N3 partially closed at Van Reenen’s Pass after collision
21 September 2018 - 11:32
Holiday-makers bound for Durban may be in for a long wait after a collision forced the partial closure of the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass on Friday.
KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate spokeswoman Zinhle Mngomezulu said a truck and a tanker‚ carrying paraffin‚ had collided.
The carriageways were closed while emergency services personnel attended to the scene.
“We have managed to open one southbound lane because we are anticipating a lot of people who will be making their way down from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal for the holidays‚” she said.
She added that while traffic had started moving‚ there was congestion.