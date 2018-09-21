Holiday-makers bound for Durban may be in for a long wait after a collision forced the partial closure of the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass on Friday.

KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate spokeswoman Zinhle Mngomezulu said a truck and a tanker‚ carrying paraffin‚ had collided.

The carriageways were closed while emergency services personnel attended to the scene.

“We have managed to open one southbound lane because we are anticipating a lot of people who will be making their way down from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal for the holidays‚” she said.

She added that while traffic had started moving‚ there was congestion.