South Africa

Family members arrested for PE man’s murder

24 September 2018 - 15:40 By Timeslive
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two family members – a mother and daughter - and the mother’s boyfriend were arrested shortly after a 32-year-old man was found lying on the side of the road in Vastrap in Booysens Park‚ Port Elizabeth‚ on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape police said that according to information‚ the suspect’s son had returned home after a month at about 9am on Sunday.

“He forced the door open and was met by the three suspects inside the house. It is further alleged that the deceased left the house about a month ago due to a family altercation. The suspects [allegedly] rushed towards him and chased him into the street. He was assaulted with heavy stones and also stabbed several times on his face with a broken bottle neck. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene‚” police said.

His mother‚ 54‚ 21-year-old sister and his mother’s boyfriend‚ 57‚ were arrested and detained on a charge of murder. They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday‚ police said.

READ MORE

Man arrested for Phoenix triple murder to appear in court on Tuesday

The 45-year-old man arrested for a triple murder in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Murder-accused Rob Packham arrested for 'intimidating witnesses'

A Cape Town businessman charged with murdering his wife has been arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions and intimidating witnesses.
News
3 days ago

Baby Jamie - mom found guilty of murder

The mother of three-year-old Chatsworth girl Baby Jamie has been found guilty of the toddler's 2014 murder.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Exploring cyber-bullying and rape culture at South African universities South Africa
  2. Baby Phenyo undergoes surgery to help her take first steps South Africa
  3. Brace for 'total shutdown' in Cape Town on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Heritage Day not a celebration for foreign nationals in SA South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X