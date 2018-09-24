South Africa

Woman drowns at Margate in KZN

24 September 2018 - 10:10 By Timeslive
File photo.
Image: NSRI

A 49-year-old woman‚ believed to be from Boksburg in Gauteng‚ drowned near the fishing pier at Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the woman was found in shallow surf near the beach after reportedly being caught in rip currents south of the fishing pier‚ an area not protected by duty lifeguards.

NSRI Shelly Beach station commander Jeremiah Jackson said lifeguards had pulled the woman out of the water and initiated CPR‚ which was continued by paramedics.

“But‚ sadly‚ after all CPR efforts were exhausted‚ the female was declared deceased.

“The body of the female has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket‚” he added.

