Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s announcement on Tuesday that minor children travelling to South Africa would only need to show full documentation “by exception” serves only to confuse travellers‚ the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) said.

Gigaba said on Tuesday that instead of requiring all foreign minors to carry documentation proving parental consent for travel‚ the department would instead strongly recommend that travellers carried this documentation.

“Our immigration officials will only insist on documentation by exception – in high-risk situations – rather than for all travellers‚ in line with practice by several other countries‚” he said.

But Satsa was not convinced that the announcement made the situation better.

“Home Affairs issued an obfuscated message that serves only to confuse travellers‚ much in the way it did when the regulation was first introduced three years ago‚” Satsa CEO David Frost said.