Civil society organisations have welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment ordering former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of the legal costs incurred in the social grants debacle.

On Thursday the highest court in the land directed Dlamini to pay 20% of the legal costs of the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law‚ including costs of two counsels.

The court also ordered that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) decide on whether she should be prosecuted and charged with perjury for lying under oath.

Dlamini was found to have lied to the court about hiring work streams to deal with the grants crisis that reported directly to her.

Retired judge Bernard Ngoepe‚ who was appointed to chair an inquiry into Dlamini’s role in the grants crisis‚ found that the former social development minister had lied under oath in her affidavit which she filed at the Constitutional Court and when she gave oral evidence in the inquiry.