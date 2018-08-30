The Constitutional Court on Thursday held that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini should not be held personally liable to pay costs for an application to extend an invalid cash grant payments contract.

The apex court ruled in February that‚ for a period of six months from April 1‚ Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) were under an obligation to ensure payments were made to social grant beneficiaries who are paid in cash.

The court had also said a declaration of invalidity of the contract between Sassa and CPS‚ in relation to these cash payments‚ was suspended for six months from April 1 this year.

Dlamini and the then-acting CEO of Sassa‚ Pearl Bhengu‚ were ordered to indicate why they should not be held personally liable to pay the legal costs of that application for an extension.

Bhengu had approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis in February 2018‚ asking it to extend the invalid grant payments contract between Sassa and CPS for a further six months.