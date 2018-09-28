South Africa

Lost truck tyre kills pedestrian in N1 emergency lane

28 September 2018 - 15:11 By Timeslive
It is believed that the wheel struck the man while he was walking in the emergency lane on the N1 highway in Johannesburg on September 28 2018.
It is believed that the wheel struck the man while he was walking in the emergency lane on the N1 highway in Johannesburg on September 28 2018.
Image: Supplied/ER24

A man lost his life on Friday when he was hit by a lost truck tyre on the N1 South highway between the Malibongwe and Beyers Naude offramps in Randburg.

ER24 paramedics were flagged down by the metro services shortly after 12.30pm‚ said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The body of the man‚ believed to have been in his 30s‚ lay in the emergency lane of the highway. A truck tyre was found approximately 150 metres away.

It is understood that the wheel had come off a truck‚ travelled a short distance and struck the man who had been walking in the emergency lane.

The paramedics found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

READ MORE:

Bus driver hides inside goods trailer while trying to escape arrest over fatal accident

The driver involved in a tragic bus accident on the N1 in Limpopo‚ which claimed the lives of nine passengers‚ will remain behind bars‚ police said ...
News
2 days ago

Don't be a crash dummy: your airbags could kill you

If you knew that the airbag in the car you’re driving could turn into a lethal weapon if it deployed in an accident‚ would you get it replaced?
News
3 days ago

Three medics wounded at accident scene

Three medics from the ER24 Secunda branch at the scene of a collision on the R546 Were struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Lost truck tyre kills pedestrian in N1 emergency lane South Africa
  2. Ethiopia charges five with terrorism over grenade attack at PM's rally Africa
  3. Moyane tried to suspend Sars employees without due process‚ tax inquiry hears South Africa
  4. Burundi suspends some NGOs for violating new law Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X