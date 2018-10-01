“Every time we ask for a senior police manager‚ they are said to be off sick. You must please ask them to retire‚ because we need healthy police officers at the stations‚” Tsitsikamma resident Mary-Anne Mgomezulu told top police officers at a policing imbizo in Humansdorp at the weekend.

The imbizo on September 28‚ initiated by Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga‚ follows complaints by residents about poor policing in the Humansdorp cluster‚ which includes areas such as Hankey‚ Patensie‚ Kareedouw‚ Koukamma‚ Jeffreys Bay‚ and St Francis Bay. The Kareedouw police station was burned down in August after residents accused officers of being corrupt and not responding to crime scenes on time.

Mgomezulu said she had written several letters to Ntshinga complaining about poor services in the Humansdorp cluster.

“Some police stations in the Humansdorp Cluster are in the Intensive Care Unit. I have written a lot of letters to the Province complaining about lack of police officers at local police stations.”

Residents said it took too long for officers to respond at crime scenes. Some said police officers were working in collaboration with criminals who were selling drugs.

Ntshinga appealed to members of the audience to report to her those police officers who they accused of corruption.

Jeffreys Bay resident Mieta Williams-Jan said her community was having problems with taverns that operated into the early hours.

Williams-Jan said‚ ”There are lots of stabbings and dangerous crimes committed in areas around the taverns. Police vans are seen moving around in our streets but they do nothing about these taverns.”