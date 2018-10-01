The family of a girl who was allegedly raped by a journalist were stunned when he was released on R2‚000 bail in Cape Town on Monday.

State prosecutor Craig Esterhuizen told the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court that the alleged victim had met the investigating officer and the senior prosecutor. He said bail would not be opposed for the schedule six offence.

But speaking to TimesLIVE afterwards‚ the girl's mother said she had not been consulted about whether she was opposed to bail or not.

The suspect was arrested two weeks ago - four years after the alleged incident took place‚ when the girl was seven years old.

The journalist‚ who has subsequently been suspended by the Cape Times‚ allegedly knew the victim well. The child’s relatives said they were concerned as he stayed close to her home.