South Africa

Journalist accused of raping child released on R2‚000 bail

01 October 2018 - 14:09 By Aron Hyman
The journalist‚ who has subsequently been suspended by the Cape Times‚ allegedly knew the victim well.
judge's gavel The journalist‚ who has subsequently been suspended by the Cape Times‚ allegedly knew the victim well.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The family of a girl who was allegedly raped by a journalist were stunned when he was released on R2‚000 bail in Cape Town on Monday.

State prosecutor Craig Esterhuizen told the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court that the alleged victim had met the investigating officer and the senior prosecutor. He said bail would not be opposed for the schedule six offence.

But speaking to TimesLIVE afterwards‚ the girl's mother said she had not been consulted about whether she was opposed to bail or not.

The suspect was arrested two weeks ago - four years after the alleged incident took place‚ when the girl was seven years old.

The journalist‚ who has subsequently been suspended by the Cape Times‚ allegedly knew the victim well. The child’s relatives said they were concerned as he stayed close to her home.

The Dros rape, our colonial past and the ‘sexual entitlement of white men’

The racialisation of the rape of a six-year-old black girl by a man at a Pretoria restaurant is deeply rooted to our colonial history and sexual ...
News
8 hours ago

"She needs to be restricted now. She can't go out and play because she is very scared of him and she might run into him‚" said a family friend.

The journalist’s lawyer‚ Zukisani Pobotyana‚ read out an affidavit in support of the bail application‚ which stated that he had a teenage child of his own and that there were other family members who were reliant on his salary as their main source of income.

"If this was someone else‚ they would not have been treated this way by the court. In this country if you have high power you are treated differently‚" said a friend of the alleged victim’s family after bail was granted.

Another family friend who knew the accused said she was shocked because "he is someone who covers rape stories all the time".

In his affidavit the man said he intended to plead not guilty to the charges. He has no former convictions.

The case was postponed to October 29 for further consultation and investigation.

READ MORE:

No bail for 'Dros rapist'‚ says ANC Women's League

The ANC Women's League in Gauteng wants bail to be denied to a man alleged to have raped a child in a Dros restaurant bathroom in Pretoria.
News
2 hours ago

Swedish court finds man at centre of Nobel prize scandal guilty of rape

A Swedish court on Monday found a man at the centre of a scandal that has rocked the academy that awards the Nobel literature prize guilty of rape ...
News
2 hours ago

Fake doctor rapes teen mom - hours after she gives birth

A 17-year-old girl was raped at an Eastern Cape hospital just hours after giving birth‚ provincial police said on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Stranded dolphin helped back into the sea South Africa
  2. EFF to picket outside court where Dros rape suspect is appearing South Africa
  3. Nobel medicine prize to cancer therapy by Japanese and US scientist Sci-Tech
  4. Jeppe Girls High halts disciplinary action against hijab-wearing learners South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
X