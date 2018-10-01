WATCH | Indonesian tsunami: Terrifying moment huge wave hits island

A video showing a giant wave crashing into shore, before moving quickly into the streets when a major earthquake and tsunami hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on September 29, 2018 has surfaced.

Indonesian volunteers dug mass graves for more than 1,000 bodies on Monday after a quake and tsunami devastated swathes of Sulawesi, as authorities -- struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster -- appealed for international help.

Indonesia is no stranger to natural calamities and Jakarta wanted to show that it was able to deal with a catastrophe that has killed at least 832 people so far according to the official toll.