Social grant beneficiaries are still having to travel long distances to collect their grants in cash‚ as the new payment system develops‚ says the Black Sash.

From October‚ cash payments are no longer being made by the previous contractor‚ Cash Paymaster Services (CPS). Beneficiaries who wish to be paid in cash can visit ATMs‚ Post Offices‚ and retail stores.

The Black Sash has been mapping the distances beneficiaries have to travel to get their cash‚ now that CPS cash points have been closed in urban and rural areas.

“We are doing the mapping in Khayelitsha‚ Villiersdorp‚ Ceres‚ Tulbagh‚ Hamlet‚ Prince Albert‚ Koue Bokkeveld‚ Delft and Lavender Hill‚” said Amanda Ismail‚ Cape Town regional manager.

“The general feedback so far is that people have to travel long distances to the nearest working ATM‚ especially in Ceres. And when they get to the Post Office‚ sometimes there is no money. This means they will have to borrow money again to travel back the next day. This is totally unacceptable‚” she said.

“We found challenges in all the areas‚ but rural people are hit the hardest. People living on farms are finding it harder and costly to travel into the town. We are not advocating for CPS to continue‚ but we want SASSA to reconsider the closure of the cash pay points.”