The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng is considering hauling axed radio DJ Sasha Martinengo to the civil court to sue him for referring to its leader as a “monkey” on air.

The party’s provincial chair‚ Mandisa Mashego‚ made the comment after a case of crimen injuria was opened against Martinengo at Douglasdale police station on Wednesday.

Martinengo was fired from Hot91.9fm with immediate effect on Tuesday after making the comment.

“There is no place for racists in South Africa‚” said Mashego. “We‚ as the EFF‚ are still pushing for the criminalisation of racism. We opened a criminal case and we’re looking at the possibility of suing Martinengo through civil process.”

Mashego said the fact that racism was not a crime in SA was problematic and that it put constraints on pursuing the cases further.

“We can only act within the confines of the law‚ otherwise we would really increase the charges‚” said Mashego.