An Eastern Cape woman has been left “shaken and traumatised” and has been having “sleepless nights” after a guest at the hotel where she works allegedly called her the k-word last week.

Nditsheni Singeni‚ 56‚ a general worker at the Halyards Hotel in Port Alfred‚ has opened a case against the guest‚ saying she was shocked that 24 years after the advent of democracy‚ racism was still alive in South Africa.

The mother of two said the incident took place just after 11am last Friday.

“I was cleaning in a neighbouring room when a man came down the passage swearing and speaking at the top of his voice. I looked at him in amazement as he went into his room and‚ as he passed me‚ he said‚ ‘My room is f***ing filthy‚ you f***ing k****r’‚ wagging his finger at me.”

Police spokesperson captain Mali Govender said: “A case of crimen injuria has been opened for investigation‚ after which it will be forwarded to the senior public prosecutor.”

The hotel’s general manager‚ Freddie du Preez‚ confirmed he was aware of the incident.

- DispatchLIVE