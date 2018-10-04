Wits University doctors have conducted South Africa’s first HIV positive organ transplant‚ giving a liver to a 13-month HIV negative baby who otherwise would have died.

The baby was born HIV negative from a positive mother‚ but had a liver disease.

The infant was dying and had waited more than 180 days for a liver.

“The window of opportunity [to save the life] was closing‚” said Jean Botha‚ head of transplantation at Wits Donald Gordon Hospital.

Because of a shortage of organs‚ Wits started a living liver donor programme from 2013‚ he explained.

"The availability of organs has not kept pace with unrelenting demand."

Botha‚ a surgeon‚ said a living donor’s liver returned to the original number of cells within six to eight weeks after a segment of it was donated‚ so it didn’t disadvantage them.

But all donors used in the programme have been HIV-negative.

The University of Cape Town already uses HIV-positive organs from deceased donors for living patients who are HIV positive.

Scientists believe this is the first time worldwide that a positive organ has been used for a negative person.