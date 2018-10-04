Passengers aboard an SAA flight were allegedly robbed in mid-air of cash and jewellery as they slept on a flight between Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

Cabin crew were told by some passengers during the flight on Monday that their valuables – stowed in the overhead compartments – had gone missing.

The missing items‚ however‚ mysteriously turned up on some of the cabin seats after police in Hong Kong boarded the aircraft when it landed and searched some passengers who had behaved suspiciously.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed that an incident happened on flight SA 286 on Monday. While still en route to Hong Kong‚ "two passengers approached our crew complaining that they had lost their valuables (money and a watch)‚" said Tlali.

"One of the complainants was able to point out a few passengers who had behaved in a suspicious manner in the cabin and who were seen opening some overhead compartments while other passengers were sleeping."