If you‚ like growing numbers of frequent flyers‚ prefer to pack only a carry-on cabin bag - to avoid the theft risk of checking luggage in and the time-wasting schlep of dropping off that suitcase and then collecting it on the other side - best you know the rules to avoid potential disaster.

Thanks to online check-in‚ the first time airline staff get to see you and your cabin luggage as you’re about to enter the plane.

So if you don’t want the bag you packed as cabin baggage to be taken from you and put in the hold‚ where it may be tampered with‚ make sure it’s neither too big nor too heavy.

Airlines pay precious little compensation for clothes stolen from check-in luggage - they work on an international formula based on weight - but in the case of “valuable items” placed into cabin luggage‚ they take no responsibility whatsoever for any losses.

Think laptops‚ cameras‚ jewellery - and money!

Melini Moses recently told ConsumerLive of an experience her mother-in-law had after being made to check in the bag she had intended to take on board a Mango flight as cabin baggage.