Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to drug lords and 'gangsters' in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday – and he wants cops to break down doors to turn the warning into reality.

"Officers‚ you go and knock at the doors and get us all the wanted criminals. We have got a top 20 list now‚ it will be given to you‚ and that list says you go and knock at the doors and if no one opens‚ you break the door down‚" Cele said.

Cele was speaking at a stadium in the area on Thursday.

He said a group of 143 specialised team members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) had been selected to stabilise the situation in Westbury. The TRT are more commonly known as the 'Amaberete'.

Ten of the members will go undercover and collect intelligence.

Cele was speaking as a drug turf war saw Westbury residents taking to the streets in protest. In an almost week-long protest‚ community members barricaded several roads with rocks and burning tyres.