Bheki Cele to reveal the antidote to gang violence in Westbury

Police minister Bheki Cele returns to crime-ridden Westbury in Johannesburg on Thursday as residents continue to call for drastic measures to curb the scourge of drugs and gangs in the suburb.

Cele will be joined by national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

"[They will] officially parade the newly and permanently deployed Tactical Response Team (TRT)‚ dedicated to the Westbury policing precinct as part of the broader strategy to fight the scourge of drugs and gang-related violence in the area‚" Cele's office said in a statement.

"The visit is pursuant to the commitment made on Tuesday in which the minister had a community engagement with members of the community of Westbury following incidents of gang-related violence and subsequent community unrest."

Protests erupted in the area last week after 45-year-old Heather Peterson was killed during a shootout between three men. He daughter‚ 10‚ was wounded in the incident.