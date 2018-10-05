South Africa

One dead as truck goes up in flames outside Durban

05 October 2018 - 12:37 By Suthentira Govender
One person died and another was injured as a truck caught fire on the N3 outside Durban on October 5 2018.
One person died and another was injured as a truck caught fire on the N3 outside Durban on October 5 2018.
Image: RESCUE CARE

A truck transporting bales of hay caught alight on the N3‚ Durban-bound‚ on Friday.

Paramedics on the scene said the one person‚ who was trapped under the hay bales‚ died in the blaze.

IPSS medical rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said fire fighters were trying to put the fire out.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie confirmed the death and that another suffered injuries.

The road has been closed.

READ MORE:

More than 300 injured in Kempton Park train crash

No deaths, but 300 injuries in Kempton Park train crash.
News
20 hours ago

Fourth bus accident in KZN leaves 49 people injured

Yet another bus accident – the fourth in a single afternoon - has been reported in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Write time‚ write place: A trip to the threshold of the Cape's matric exam vault South Africa
  2. Vryheid woman takes heart after innovative medical procedure South Africa
  3. Rapist ruined my daughter's soul‚ mother tells court South Africa
  4. Trio held for drug dealing in Ennerdale South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X