One dead as truck goes up in flames outside Durban
05 October 2018 - 12:37
A truck transporting bales of hay caught alight on the N3‚ Durban-bound‚ on Friday.
Paramedics on the scene said the one person‚ who was trapped under the hay bales‚ died in the blaze.
IPSS medical rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said fire fighters were trying to put the fire out.
KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie confirmed the death and that another suffered injuries.
The road has been closed.