Archbishop Tutu turns 87 on Sunday

Nobel peace prize laureate and cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu will celebrate his 87th birthday on Sunday

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said the archbishop was expected to spend his birthday in a Cape Town hospital where he has been since last Thursday‚ when he was admitted for a series of tests.

The foundation’s board and staff wished him a blessed birthday on Sunday and a speedy return to good health.

On Monday‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town.