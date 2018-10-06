Archbishop Tutu turns 87 on Sunday
Nobel peace prize laureate and cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu will celebrate his 87th birthday on Sunday
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said the archbishop was expected to spend his birthday in a Cape Town hospital where he has been since last Thursday‚ when he was admitted for a series of tests.
The foundation’s board and staff wished him a blessed birthday on Sunday and a speedy return to good health.
On Monday‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town.