South Africa

Archbishop Tutu turns 87 on Sunday

06 October 2018 - 17:56 By Timeslive
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said the archbishop was expected to spend his birthday in a Cape Town hospital
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said the archbishop was expected to spend his birthday in a Cape Town hospital
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Nobel peace prize laureate and cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu will celebrate his 87th birthday on Sunday

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said the archbishop was expected to spend his birthday in a Cape Town hospital where he has been since last Thursday‚ when he was admitted for a series of tests.

The foundation’s board and staff wished him a blessed birthday on Sunday and a speedy return to good health.

On Monday‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town.

READ MORE:

Tutu back in hospital

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for a series of tests.
News
9 days ago

Why doctor turned down R1m to euthanise his friend

He turned down R1-million because he could not help his friend die.
News
13 days ago

SA release date for Tutu movie announced

A fictional movie of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's role in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is to be released soon.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Archbishop Tutu turns 87 on Sunday South Africa
  2. Workers threaten shutdown of KZN public health services South Africa
  3. Nzimande in the firing line as 'rail shutdown looms' South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa praises Molewa for taking lead in tackling serious issues like ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X