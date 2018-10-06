Workers threaten shutdown of KZN public health services

Members of HOPERSA (Health and Other Services Personnel of South Africa) have threatened a total shutdown of public health services if their demands are no met by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health within 14 days.

KZN community care givers (CCGs)‚ data captures and nurses marched to the office of the Premier in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Provincial Secretary for HOPERSA Popson Kunene said a resolution with the employer was signed at a national level for the employees to get back pay from 1 July. “That has not happened‚” said Kunene.

“The employees have not been paid. With the CCGs they are earning peanuts. They are currently being paid R1‚950. The department is now singing a different tune. They say they were not aware of the agreement … The agreement was that they must implement the R3‚500 for the CCG’s. There is a letter that is dated 1 July.”