A humanitarian aid volunteer working for the Gift of the Givers agency was killed on the Cape Flats when he was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs.

In a statement‚ the aid agency said 28-year-old Ameerodien Noordien was shot dead in Hanover Park on Friday.

The organisation's founder‚ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman‚ said he was shot three times in the back and once in the head.

"How many more innocent deaths will it take? How many more young children must die violently and tragically? How many more parents and siblings must suffer anguish before we act decisively as a nation to stem the endemic community disorder of gangsterism‚ drugs and violence?" he asked.

In the statement‚ which he used to address police minister Bheki Cele‚ Sooliman said they need to make South Africa safer for its 57-million people could not be more urgent than the present.

"It is clear that you are trying your best to stem crime since taking office earlier this year despite the challenges of resources and personnel. Western Cape needs a Westbury style intervention and we call upon you to make this a reality‚" he said to Cele.

Sooliman said Noordien‚ wanted out of poverty in a dignified way through honesty‚ integrity‚ hard sweat and lawful earnings to take care of his family.