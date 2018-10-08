South Africa

MEC Mandla Makupula dies

08 October 2018 - 09:22 By Herald Reporter
Education MEC Mandla Makupula (right) with the former head of the department, Modidima Mannya. File photo
Image: Brian Witbooi

Eastern Cape education MEC Mandla Makupula has died.

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that Makupula had died at an East London hospital early on Monday morning after a long illness.

"He served the people of the Eastern Cape with integrity and ethical leadership‚" Kupelo said.

"On behalf of the executive council and the entire provincial government‚ the premier (Phumulo Masualle) expresses his heartfelt condolences to friends‚ colleagues and family of the late MEC."

Details of his funeral will be announced in due course. 

