An anxious couple of hours lie ahead for controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso as he and his two co-accused await a ruling by a Port Elizabeth High Court judge on whether or not the charges against him will be quashed.

On Monday‚ advocate Peter Daubermann‚ a legal representative for Omotoso‚ 58‚ and his co-accused‚ Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28‚ argued the merits of his notice to object to the charges as well as an application to have charges withdrawn.

The trio face 63 charges in total ranging from racketeering to sexual assault and rape allegedly committed across the country and abroad‚ including in Nigeria and Israel.

Daubermann asked the court to drop the charges on the grounds that the state had failed to supply sufficient information and particulars in the charge sheet which includes the indictment and summary of substantial facts.

“At no instance is a date of an alleged offence contained in the indictment … we simply have a year‚ [neither] does it specify the place where the alleged offences took place‚” Daubermann said.