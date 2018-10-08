Tight security ahead of Durban 'bomb' suspects' court date

The matter is to be heard in a special court so as not to disrupt the normal court roll.

Security personnel had barred the doors and police had been stationed around the building.

Police minister Bheki Cele said at a briefing on Friday that investigations had revealed that extortion was the motive behind the spate of bombings that rocked Durban and its surrounding areas between March and August.

Several incendiary devices - rudimentary in nature - were planted at Woolworth stores and food markets. Some were triggered and caused minor fires. A number of stores were temporarily closed following anonymous bomb threats.

The men are alleged to have links to an attack on the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam in which a man was killed and two others were badly wounded in May.