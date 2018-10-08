South Africa

Tight security ahead of Durban 'bomb' suspects' court date

08 October 2018 - 10:15 By Jeff Wicks
Police respond to a bomb threat at the Imam Hussein mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on May 13 2018. File photo
Police respond to a bomb threat at the Imam Hussein mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on May 13 2018. File photo
Image: Jeff Wicks

Police have thrown down a bulwark around the Verulam Magistrate’s court as part of a stringent security sweep ahead of the appearance of 19 men linked to a spate of bombings in Durban earlier this year.

The alleged gang are expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon facing charges of murder‚ attempted murder‚ extortion‚ kidnapping‚ contravention of the Explosives Act and arson.

Hawks spokesperson brigadier Simphiwe Mhlongo said that officers had closed the court while “security assessments” were underway.

The matter is to be heard in a special court so as not to disrupt the normal court roll.

Security personnel had barred the doors and police had been stationed around the building.

Police minister Bheki Cele said at a briefing on Friday that investigations had revealed that extortion was the motive behind the spate of bombings that rocked Durban and its surrounding areas between March and August.

Several incendiary devices - rudimentary in nature - were planted at Woolworth stores and food markets. Some were triggered and caused minor fires. A number of stores were temporarily closed following anonymous bomb threats.

The men are alleged to have links to an attack on the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam in which a man was killed and two others were badly wounded in May. 

READ MORE

Three arrested for Durban bombings

Police have arrested three men for a spate of bombings in and around Durban and the planting of an incendiary device at a mosque in Verulam‚ police ...
News
2 days ago

Chained‚ malnourished victim rescued from Durban dungeon

An emaciated victim was found chained inside a dungeon when the Hawks made a mass arrest in connection with a deadly mosque blast in Verulam‚ ...
News
3 hours ago

Extortion link to Durban bombings: Bheki Cele

Extortion is believed to be the motive behind a spate of bombings that rocked Durban earlier this year.
News
2 days ago

Verulam mosque hero hailed five months after attack

Five months to the day after Verulam mechanic Abbas Essop was killed by knife-wielding men at the Imam Hussain Mosque‚ an auditorium has been renamed ...
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Legal issue delays case of alleged 'Krugersdorp killers' South Africa
  2. Charges provisionally withdrawn against Dramat and Sibiya South Africa
  3. WATCH | Elderly couple hijacked at gunpoint at petrol station South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Gardener, pilot killed after plane crashes into Midrand garden South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
Youngsta-led hip-hop brings diversity to Daisies
X