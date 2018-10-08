An emaciated victim was found chained inside a dungeon when the Hawks made a mass arrest in connection with a deadly mosque blast in Verulam‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ earlier this year.

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the victim was discovered on Friday.

"[Hawks] members managed to rescue a victim‚ who was found chained and malnourished inside a dungeon in one of the houses‚” Mulaudzi said in a statement‚ adding that the victim was under police guard in hospital.

Nineteen people arrested during the raids are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

"The suspects are likely face charges of murder‚ attempted murder‚ extortion‚ kidnapping‚ contravention of the Explosives Act and arson. More charges cannot be ruled out‚" he added.

Last week‚ police minister Bheki Cele said investigations had revealed that extortion was the motive behind the spate of bombings that rocked Durban and its surrounding areas between March and August.

Incidents were reported at Woolworths stores‚ a Verulam mosque and the Vodacom Durban July.