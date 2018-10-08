Company suspends woman who allegedly called colleagues 'monkeys'

A Port Elizabeth woman who allegedly referred to a colleague and his union representatives as “monkeys” has been suspended for using the racial slur at the offices of Workforce Staffing in Newton Park.

Branch manager Sharnay Schwartz Scribante was recorded on a cellphone using the racial slur when talking to another colleague.

This comes as the use of the word is back in the spotlight after Hot91.9FM radio host Sasha Martinengo allegedly called EFF leader Julius Malema a monkey on Tuesday.

In the recording, Scribante is heard talking to a woman about work issues when she suddenly allegedly refers to a black colleague and his union representatives outside as monkeys. “All those monkeys are standing outside with Lerato. One of them apparently says he does not want to go to the meeting,” she allegedly says.

Scribante told HeraldLIVE she could not comment on something she knows nothing about, but her lawyer, Dean Murray, said once they had consulted and heard the recording they would issue a statement.

Workforce Staffing managing director Sean Momberg said the matter was being investigated.

Scribante has been suspended.

