South Africa

Walter Sisulu University student allegedly raped on campus

08 October 2018 - 09:58 By Dispatchlive
Image: Walter Sisulu University

A Walter Sisulu University student was allegedly raped inside her room at the Mthatha campus on Saturday night.

SRC academic officer Luvo Kasa told DispatchLIVE on Monday morning that the incident happened at Atlanta residence on the Nelson Mandela Drive site.

He said according to information from the victim‚ the suspect gained access to her room through the roof.

Kasa said students would be submitting a memorandum of grievances with regard to the safety of all students to university management on Monday.

“No academic activities will take place from October 8. It must be noted that the SRC expects not a single student to attend classes‚” he said. 

