WATCH | Women forcefully removed from Omotoso court appearance

A fracas at the Port Elizabeth High Court took place when two off-duty policewomen were thrown out of court minutes after allegedly claiming to be part of controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s security detail.

Space at the court is at a premium as scores of the televangelist’s followers flock to the courtroom to offer support as he stands trial for human trafficking and rape.

Court officials are only allowing 50 people into the public gallery.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the policewomen were removed from the court after being questioned by the investigating officer.