South Africa

R7m in bundles of cash stolen in KZN heist

10 October 2018 - 09:55 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A dramatic highway chase saw police eventually reel in a gang of alleged business robbers who were caught with nearly R7 million in cash and foreign currency.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that the gang of men had robbed a business in Bergville in the KwaZulu-Natal hinterland‚ and had made their escape in two cars at high speed towards the coast.

When the victim raised the alarm‚ police set in motion their pursuit‚ and eventually caught up with the gang as they fled south on the N3.

The sources revealed that the gang had been using police bulletproof vests and radios. Other police paraphernalia‚ like occurrence books‚ were found in the car. When the haul was discovered‚ bundles of cash amounting to millions were found stuffed in two bags.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the group had been heavily armed when they stormed the business.

“The suspects were wearing police uniforms and approached the owner and he allowed them to enter the premises. When inside they demanded cash and they took two firearms and sped off in their getaway vehicles. A case of robbery was opened at Bergville police station for investigation‚” he said.

“Police were alerted and a chase ensued which led to the arrest of four suspects‚ recovery of a firearm‚ police uniform and other stolen items. Police are still processing the scene and following up for other possible suspects‚” he said. 

